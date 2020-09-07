UrduPoint.com
WikiLeaks Founder Assange's Extradition Trial To Resume On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

WikiLeaks Founder Assange's Extradition Trial to Resume on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The extradition hearing against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will resume on Monday, at the Central Criminal Court in London.

The hearing was originally planned for May 18, but Assange's defense asked to reschedule it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is expected to start at 08:30 GMT.

Assange was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.

Assange is indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and is facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison.

More Stories From World

