WikiLeaks Says About 40 Activists Prevented From Accessing Asange's Extradition Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

The WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization said Monday, citing unconfirmed reports, that about 40 activists lost their remote access to the extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization said Monday, citing unconfirmed reports, that about 40 activists lost their remote access to the extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Earlier in the day, the extradition hearing resumed in the criminal court in London.

"Unconfirmed reports entire list of 40 civil society and political monitors have had their remote access to the #Assange hearings withdrawn - after being invited to register for access last week. This includes Parliamentarians and NGOs. #FreePress," the WikiLeaks said on Twitter.

The United States has requested Assange's extradition in connection with confidential documents made public by the Wikileaks. In a separate case, the UK court sentenced him to jail time over is earlier breach of bail conditions.

