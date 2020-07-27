WikiLeaks Says New Indictment Against Assange Shows US Unable to Build Credible Case

Another superseding indictment brought by the United States against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows that prosecutors are unable to build a convincing case, the whistleblowing website's editor-in-chief says as a London court holds another administrative hearing in the Assange case on Monday

In late June, the US Department of Justice issued a second superseding indictment, claiming that the whistleblower is suspected of conspiring with Anonymous-affiliated hackers. It came months after Assange's extradition hearings began in London February. In May, they were adjourned until September due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"All the alleged events have been known to the prosecution for years. It contains no new charges. What's really happening here is that despite its decade long head start the prosecution are still unable to build a coherent and credible case," Kristinn Hrafnsson said.

According to the WikiLeaks chief, the US move is "truly unprecedented," as a new indictment is being "introduced halfway into the extradition proceedings, which have been a year in the making."

"So they've scrapped their previous two indictments and gone for a third try. They are wasting the courts time and flagrantly disregarding proper process," Hrafnsson said, noting that the new charges contain "nothing new."

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on 18 Federal charges, including conspiracy to hack government computers and espionage. He faces up to 175 years in prison if found guilty.