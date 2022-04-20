LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Wednesday that a UK court's signed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's death sentence after it ordered his extradition to the United States.

Earlier in the day, the UK's Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

"Sixteen months ago this court decided that extraditing Assange would mean a risk to his life, and it will be equal to a death sentence. Now this court has been ordered to issue the death setence. This is what happened here today," Hrafnsson told reporters.

The WikiLeaks editor-in-chief added that Assnage's fate is now in hands of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"They have the power to stop this, to end this, to save a man's live and stop this attack on the freedom of the press," Hrafnsson said.