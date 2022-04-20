WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Wednesday that a UK court signed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's death sentence after it ordered that the journalist be extradited to the United States.

Earlier in the day, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered for Assange's extradition to the US where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

"Sixteen months ago this court decided that extraditing Assange would mean a risk to his life, and it will be equal to a death sentence. Now this court has been ordered to issue the death sentence. This is what happened here today," Hrafnsson told reporters.

The WikiLeaks editor-in-chief added that Assange's fate is now in hands of UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"They have the power to stop this, to end this, to save a man's live and stop this attack on the freedom of the press," Hrafnsson said.

The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.

In December, the London High Court ruled in favor of the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system. The case has now been appealed to the UK Supreme Court.

Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on the atrocities committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.