Wikileaks Wanted to Work With Russia in Swaying 2016 Vote Outcome - US Senate Panel Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WikiLeaks played an important part in the Russian attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and its leaders probably were aware they were working with Russian intelligence, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence alleged in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) WikiLeaks played an important part in the Russian attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and its leaders probably were aware they were working with Russian intelligence, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence alleged in a report on Tuesday.

"WikiLeaks actively sought, and played, a key role in the Russian influence campaign and very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort," the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying such practice is contrary to the country's foreign policy. US President Donald Trump has similarly denied collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.