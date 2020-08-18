UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wikileaks Wanted To Work With Russia In Swaying 2016 Vote Outcome - US Senate Panel Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:13 PM

Wikileaks Wanted to Work With Russia in Swaying 2016 Vote Outcome - US Senate Panel Report

WikiLeaks played an important part in the Russian attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and its leaders probably were aware they were working with Russian intelligence, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence alleged in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) WikiLeaks played an important part in the Russian attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election and its leaders probably were aware they were working with Russian intelligence, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence alleged in a report on Tuesday.

"WikiLeaks actively sought, and played, a key role in the Russian influence campaign and very likely knew it was assisting a Russian intelligence influence effort," the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying such practice is contrary to the country's foreign policy. US President Donald Trump has similarly denied collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Russia Trump 2016

Recent Stories

Beirut Port Director Placed Under Arrest Over Augu ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian Gov't Refuses to Recognize Results of Bel ..

2 minutes ago

USC takes many initiatives to provide relief to ma ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh appears before NAB in wheat s ..

2 minutes ago

Police conducts search operation in New Town area

7 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to ensure clean, green environme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.