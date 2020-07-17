UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WikiLeaks Welcomes Motion Of Several UK Lawmakers Opposing Assange's Extradition To US

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

WikiLeaks Welcomes Motion of Several UK Lawmakers Opposing Assange's Extradition to US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) WikiLeaks ambassador Joseph Farrell welcomed a motion proposed by several lawmakers of the UK House of Commons opposing the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

The motion was proposed earlier in the week by Richard Burgon, the former shadow justice secretary, and was supported including by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn; former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott' Caroline Lucas from the Green Party' Liz Saville from Plaid Cymru (the Party of Wales); Kenny MacAskill from the Scottish National Party, and Gavin Robertson from the Irish Democratic Unionist Party. In the motion, the lawmakers confirmed their commitment to "press freedom and public-interest journalism."

"This is a welcome sign of cross-party parliamentary support. We urge every MP who cares about press freedom to add their name to this EDM. It's an important way for MPs to register their concerns about this landmark civil liberties case," Farrell said, as quoted by the Don't Extradite Assange campaign's press release.

Earlier in July, over 40 international press freedom, human rights and privacy rights organizations called for the immediate release of Assange in an open letter to the UK government. The call came following the participation of the whistleblower's legal team in an administrative hearing in London after the US Department of Justice issued a new indictment over his suspected conspiracy with Anonymous-affiliated hackers. Assange himself missed the hearing due to health reasons.

Assange was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.

In May, the US Department of Justice indicted Assange on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and demanded his extradition from the United Kingdom. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Hearing London Wales Ireland United Kingdom United States Sweden April May July From Government Labour

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.