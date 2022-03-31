Wikipedia Fails to Delete False Information on Ukraine - Russian Watchdog

Wikipedia will face civil liability in Russia for not removing unreliable information on the Ukrainian conflict, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday

"Roskomnadzor will draw up a protocol on an administrative offense under Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation in relation to the Wikipedia internet portal for not deleting unreliable socially significant materials, as well as other prohibited information," the statement said.

Roskomnadzor has sent a notification to the Wikipedia administration to immediately remove inaccurate information pertaining to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, aimed at misinforming Russian users.

The watchdog stated that the owner of the website could face civil liability in the form of a fine of up to 4 million rubles ($49,000) for the failure to remove materials considered illegal in Russia within the prescribed period.