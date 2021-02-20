Wikipedia in All Languages Blocked in Myanmar - Traffic Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The access to Wikipedia in all languages has been blocked in Myanmar, the traffic monitoring service of NetBlocks said.

"Confirmed: #Myanmar has blocked all language editions of the Wikipedia online encyclopedia, part of a widening post-coup internet censorship regime imposed by the military junta," NetBlocks wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Later, the monitoring service said that the Internet blackout in Myanmar had been lasting for six days.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.