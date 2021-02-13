UrduPoint.com
Wikipedia Names Italy's New Minister Of Ecological Transition Before Official Announcement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Wikipedia Names Italy's New Minister of Ecological Transition Before Official Announcement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Wikipedia has named Italian scientist Roberto Cingolani the new minister of ecological transition while the list of Names of the future cabinet has not been officially revealed yet.

"Roberto Cingolani ... since 1 September 2019 in charge of the technological innovation of Leonardo s.p.a.

after having been scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) of Genoa in 2005 - 2019, has been the new Minister of Ecological Transition in the Draghi government since 12 February," the article on Wikipedia reads.

Mario Draghi, who has been appointed by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella as prime minister and tasked with the formation of a new government, is now at the presidential palace, expected to present the list of names of future ministers. No names have been officially revealed.

The new government is likely to be a mix of technocrats and politicians.

