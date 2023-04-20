UrduPoint.com

Wikipedia To Possibly Face New Fines For Nearly $100,000 In Russia In April - Court

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Wikipedia to Possibly Face New Fines for Nearly $100,000 in Russia in April - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Moscow's Tagansky District Court will review in April two new lawsuits each for 4 million rubles ($49,000) against the Wikimedia foundation for failure to limit access to contents prohibited in Russia, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Administrative protocols toward the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc will be examined on April 25 and April 27," a representative of the court said.

One of the protocols is formulated for refusal to restrict access to information prohibited in Russia, and the other is imposed for failure to delete such content, the court said.

These are the fifth and sixth lawsuits filed against the Wikipedia owner in April under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. Each protocol implies imposing a fine up to 4 million rubles.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine April Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

12 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.