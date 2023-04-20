Wikipedia to Possibly Face New Fines for Nearly $100,000 in Russia in April - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Moscow's Tagansky District Court will review in April two new lawsuits each for 4 million rubles ($49,000) against the Wikimedia foundation for failure to limit access to contents prohibited in Russia, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Administrative protocols toward the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc will be examined on April 25 and April 27," a representative of the court said.

One of the protocols is formulated for refusal to restrict access to information prohibited in Russia, and the other is imposed for failure to delete such content, the court said.

These are the fifth and sixth lawsuits filed against the Wikipedia owner in April under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. Each protocol implies imposing a fine up to 4 million rubles.