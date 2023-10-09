Open Menu

Wildcard Schwartzman Knocks Fritz Out Of Shanghai Masters

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Wildcard Diego Schwartzman knocked world number eight Taylor Fritz out of the Shanghai Masters in a thrilling third-set tiebreaker on Monday, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz looking to claim a spot in the final 16.

The diminutive Argentinian has seen his ranking slide from eighth in the world to 130 but played his best tennis to topple Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5).

The rankings and age gaps were hardly noticeable over a three-hour skirmish which saw 31-year-old Schwartzman playing up to the crowd, encouraging them to whoop and cheer for him.

In contrast, an error-prone Fritz seemed increasingly flustered, pinging his racket off the ground in irritation at one point.

The 25-year-old American was caught off-guard from the beginning, falling behind by four games in the opening set.

When he hit the ball into the net to seal his defeat, Schwartzman threw both arms in the air and screamed for joy.

"I think it was a great match," the Argentinian said at the end.

"At some point, he started to serve much better, so it was very difficult for me."

He profusely thanked the tournament organisers for giving him the wildcard, admitting it was "not his best year" up to now.

