Wildfire Death Toll In Los Angeles Rises To 24

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The death toll from wildfires in Los Angeles, California, has risen to 24 while 16 people are still missing.

US media reported on Monday that firefighters continue to contain the fires, while meteorologists warn of ongoing adverse weather conditions hampering their efforts.

The US National Weather Service has issued warnings of strong winds reaching 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), with gusts up to 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) in mountainous areas.

Aerial firefighting operations have been deployed, dropping water and fire suppression materials, while ground crews are using hand tools and hoses to contain the Pacific Palisades fire. The blaze is advancing toward the Brentwood neighborhood and other populated areas.

Fire crews have successfully increased the containment level of the fire to 27%, up from 15% the previous day.

