UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildfire In Central Part Of California Covers 350,000 Acres - Fire Protection Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Wildfire in Central Part of California Covers 350,000 Acres - Fire Protection Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The wildfires in the central part of California have covered nearly 550 square miles of territory, the state's fire protection department said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), fires blazing in the Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Stanislaus counties have spread over a staggering 347,630 acres, making it one of the largest in the state's history. CAL FIRE said that the fire has been 21 percent contained.

CAL FIRE's is keeping an hourly update on the wildfires situation in these and many other counties across the entire state.

According to the logs, the wildfires in these areas have destroyed 871 buildings, damaged 234 and threatens over 30,000 structures. Reports as of late Sunday indicate that five people have died.

California State Governor Gavin Newsom stated that around 120,000 people have been evacuated while the number of blazes on Sunday had risen to 560.

US President Donald Trump announced that the Federal government has deployed 26,000 first responders to help local fire departments and volunteers battle the wildfires.

"Our hearts go out to the thousands of families who have lost their homes as we grieve for the families of two first responders and five residents who have tragically lost their lives," he said.

Rolling blackouts from overheated electrical conductors have registered across the state.

High wind speeds and heat wave conditions have exacerbated this year's wildfire season. The scope of the damage is estimated to have surpassed last years' wildfires, which till then were considered the most devastating in California's history.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Trump Died Heat Wave Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

1 minute ago

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

2 minutes ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

2 minutes ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

2 minutes ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.