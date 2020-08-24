Wildfire in Central Part of California Covers 350,000 Acres - Fire Protection Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The wildfires in the central part of California have covered nearly 550 square miles of territory, the state's fire protection department said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), fires blazing in the Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Stanislaus counties have spread over a staggering 347,630 acres, making it one of the largest in the state's history. CAL FIRE said that the fire has been 21 percent contained.

CAL FIRE's is keeping an hourly update on the wildfires situation in these and many other counties across the entire state.

According to the logs, the wildfires in these areas have destroyed 871 buildings, damaged 234 and threatens over 30,000 structures. Reports as of late Sunday indicate that five people have died.

California State Governor Gavin Newsom stated that around 120,000 people have been evacuated while the number of blazes on Sunday had risen to 560.

US President Donald Trump announced that the Federal government has deployed 26,000 first responders to help local fire departments and volunteers battle the wildfires.

"Our hearts go out to the thousands of families who have lost their homes as we grieve for the families of two first responders and five residents who have tragically lost their lives," he said.

Rolling blackouts from overheated electrical conductors have registered across the state.

High wind speeds and heat wave conditions have exacerbated this year's wildfire season. The scope of the damage is estimated to have surpassed last years' wildfires, which till then were considered the most devastating in California's history.