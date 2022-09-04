UrduPoint.com

Wildfire In Northern Kazakhstan Spreads Over 106,000 Acres - Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Wildfire in Northern Kazakhstan Spreads Over 106,000 Acres - Emergencies Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 4 (Sputnik) - Raging wildfire in northern Kazakhstan has engulfed over 43,000 hectares (106,255 acres) of land by Sunday morning, the Minister of Emergency Situations, Yuri Ilyin, told reporters.

"The wildfire has burnt over 43,000 hectares of land in total," the minister said.

The blaze grew over 4.5 times compared to Saturday night, when it spread across the area of 9,400 hectares.

The fire is likely to grow even further in eight active zones, Ilyin said, adding that firefighting efforts are continuing.

The wildfire broke out in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Province on Friday and spread quickly over a large swath of land.

Eleven freight trains and six passenger trains were delayed this weekend amid the fires. At least five firefighter trains and hundreds of firefighters are involved in extinguishing the Kostanay blaze.

Over 1,800 people have been evacuated. At least ten, including one minor, were injured in the blaze and one person died.

