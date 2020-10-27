UrduPoint.com
Wildfire In Southern California Prompts Evacuation Of About 100,000 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

Two persons received burns while fighting the wildfire in Southern California's Orange County, and about 100,000 people were ordered to immediately evacuate, the US Weather Channel reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Two persons received burns while fighting the wildfire in Southern California's Orange County, and about 100,000 people were ordered to immediately evacuate, the US Weather Channel reported on Tuesday.

The fire began on Monday morning and spread over 500 hectares (202 acres).

According to the media outlet, two members of the Orange County Fire Authority received second and third-degree burns - affecting over 50% of their body surface - while trying to extinguish the blaze near the city of Irvine.

Red flag warnings are almost all over the state due to high winds and low humidity, the broadcaster said, adding that the winds rendered water drops from helicopters ineffective.

