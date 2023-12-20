Open Menu

Wildfire Near Chilean Capital Consumes At Least 50 Hectares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Wildfire near Chilean capital consumes at least 50 hectares

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A fast-growing wildfire in a commune near capital Santiago has consumed at least 50 hectares, local authorities said Wednesday.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service declared a "red alert" in Curacavi, some 50 km west of Santiago, which will allow for the mobilization of all necessary and available resources.

According to the National Forest Corporation, the Caren hydroelectric plant, a critical part of the country's infrastructure, is at risk due to the wildfire.

Last summer, Chile was hit by megadrought-induced fires which reportedly burned more than 430,000 hectares and killed at least 24 people.

Related Topics

Alert Santiago Chile All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

3 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

3 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

14 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

14 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

14 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

14 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

14 hours ago

More Stories From World