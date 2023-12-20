Wildfire near Chilean capital consumes at least 50 hectares

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A fast-growing wildfire in a commune near capital Santiago has consumed at least 50 hectares, local authorities said Wednesday.

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service declared a "red alert" in Curacavi, some 50 km west of Santiago, which will allow for the mobilization of all necessary and available resources.

According to the National Forest Corporation, the Caren hydroelectric plant, a critical part of the country's infrastructure, is at risk due to the wildfire.

Last summer, Chile was hit by megadrought-induced fires which reportedly burned more than 430,000 hectares and killed at least 24 people.