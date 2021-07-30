UrduPoint.com
Wildfire Raging In 6 Turkish Provinces - Agriculture Minister

Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:03 PM

Twenty wildfires in six Turkish southern provinces have not been contained yet, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said on Friday

"In last two days, we brought under control 43 out of 63 wildfires.

Twenty wildfires are still burning in Adana, Antalya, Mugla, Mersin, Kayseri, Osmaniye provinces," Pakdemirli wrote on Twitter.

Adana is the most affected area, where six wildfires are raging, Antalya and Mersin each registered four wildfires still burning, the official stated.

Four people were confirmed dead and 183 injured in wildfires, according to the Turkish authorities.

