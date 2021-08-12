(@FahadShabbir)

LIMNI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The situation with wildfires in the northern part of Greece's Euboea Island has improved significantly, but there is a danger of reignition, Giorgos Tsapurniotis, the mayor of Mantoudi-Limni-Agia Anna municipality, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Northern Euboea is among the areas worst hit by wildfires that have been raging across Greece in recent weeks.

"Open fires have been put out in the municipality. There are fears of reignition, that the wind will blow the fire up," the official said.

Wildfires broke out in the northern part of the municipality, but local firefighters prevented the fire from reaching Mantoudi. The natural disaster affected the towns of Limni and Agia Anna.

On Tuesday, Gerek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced that the authorities would purchase fire-fighting helicopters and planes, state-of-the-art fire trucks and floating craft for evacuating people amid wildfires. Additionally, 13 regional civil protection operations centers and 64 local ones will be set across the country, he said.