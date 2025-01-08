Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations Tuesday, as hurricane-force winds tore through the region.

Frightened residents abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the almost 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) blaze engulfing an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Firefighters used bulldozers to push dozens of vehicles -- including expensive models like BMWs, Teslas and Mercedes -- to one side, leaving many crumpled and with their alarms blaring.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries.

Hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, attacking the blaze from the ground and from the air, while crews worked in steep terrain to cut back vegetation and create firebreaks.

Around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the fast-spreading flames, which leveled multiple homes as powerful winds spread embers far and wide.

"We are not out of danger," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, speaking at an afternoon press conference, adding that the winds are expected to pick up.

Across town, on the northern edge of Los Angeles, another fire broke out in Eaton Canyon, near Pasadena, quickly consuming 200 acres Tuesday night, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

- 'Everyone panicked' -

The fire erupted midmorning and swelled quickly, taking many residents by surprise.

One man, who gave his name as Gary, told broadcaster KTLA hot ashes were raining down on his community of Sea Ridge.

"There was smoke in the distance, and I was assured that it would not come over the hill... Five minutes later, it's coming down the hill," he said. "Everyone panicked, that's when everybody made a run and went to go and pack their houses up."

Evacuee Kelsey Trainor said she saw the fire explode in size as she was fleeing.

"By the time we got to the bottom of the hill, which is about two or three miles, there were flames on both sides of the road, and it became gridlocked," she said.

"No one knew what to do. Everyone was honking their horns. There's flames all around you.

"I could see people walking with suitcases, with their dogs, children. An elderly woman was really visibly upset and in tears."

Pacific Palisades resident Andrew Hires told AFP he got a text alerting him to the fire as his child was at the dentist about to have a tooth extracted.

"We pulled off the mask and ran to the car," he said.

- 'A rough night' -

The fire came as the area was being hit by seasonal Santa Ana winds that forecasters said could develop into the worst windstorm in a decade, with gusts of up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour expected.

"This looks pretty, pretty concerning," said meteorologist Daniel Swain.

"It's going to be, I think, a rough night. And what's going on now is only just the beginning, because weather conditions are going to get a lot worse."

With a huge pall of smoke visible over the whole of Los Angeles, events throughout the area were cancelled, including a red-carpet premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film "Unstoppable."

US President Joe Biden -- who was in Los Angeles for a planned announcement on new national monuments -- was briefed on the incident, the White House said.

The president has approved Federal aid to help California tackle the blaze, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"No politics, no hand wringing, no kissing the feet. The president of the United States said, 'Yes. What else do you need?'" he told reporters.

Incoming president Donald Trump has previously threatened to withhold wildfire aid from Democrat-run California.

Wildfires are an expected part of life in the US West and play a vital role in nature.

But scientists say human-caused climate change is altering weather patterns.

Southern California had two decades of drought that were followed by two exceptionally wet years, which sparked furious vegetative growth -- leaving the region packed with fuel and primed to burn.