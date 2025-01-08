Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburbs

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Firefighters on Wednesday battled a ferocious wildfire in Los Angeles suburbs, home to many Hollywood celebrities, which devoured buildings and sparked panicked evacuations as hurricane-force winds fuelled rapid blaze growth.

Frightened residents abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the upscale Pacific Palisades area, fleeing on foot from the 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) blaze engulfing an area packed with multimillion-dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Firefighters used bulldozers to push dozens of vehicles -- including expensive models such as BMWs, Teslas and Mercedes -- to one side, leaving many crumpled and with their alarms blaring. Some celebrities posted comments and pictures on social media platforms.

More than 1,400 firefighters were on the ground, with hundreds more on the way, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

US media reported one firefighter among several injured in the Palisades.

Hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, attacking the blaze from the ground and the air, while crews worked through steep terrain to cut back vegetation and create firebreaks.

"Extreme fire behavior... continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire," with winds gusts up to 60 miles (95 kilometres) per hour expected to continue through Thursday, said the LA fire department in its latest update.

Around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate the fast-spreading flames, which leveled multiple homes as powerful winds spread embers far and wide.

Velma Wright, 102, was evacuated from a care facility as embers and flames approached in Pasadena, an AFP photographer saw, from where dozens other residents were moved.

Trees and vegetation around the prestigious Getty Villa Museum were burned, but the structure and collections were spared, the museum said in a post on X.

The Getty, set up by US oil billionaire and collector J. Paul Getty and one of the world's richest art museums, houses Greek and Roman antiquities in a replica Roman country home.

Actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames engulfing trees and bushes near his home as he got ready to evacuate, and shortly afterward said all the fire alarms were going off.

"I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," Woods said.

Across town, on the northern edge of Los Angeles, another fire broke out in Eaton Canyon, near Pasadena, quickly consuming 200 acres (81 hectares) Tuesday night, according to Angeles National Forest officials.