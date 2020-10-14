UrduPoint.com
Wildfire That Killed 4 In California' Shasta County Contained - Fire Department

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta County Contained - Fire Department

The Zogg wildfire in the northern Shasta County of the US west-coast state of California was completely contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Zogg wildfire in the northern Shasta County of the US west-coast state of California was completely contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said on Wednesday.

"#ZoggFire North of Igo in Shasta County is 56,338 acres and 100% contained," CalFire said on Twitter.

Zogg had been raging across 56,338 acres of territory for 16 days. It left four people killed and one person injured.

The property damage from this wildfire, as stated on CalFire's website, includes 204 buildings destroyed and 27 others damaged.

Several other fires are currently still on in California, with the local fire department providing regular updates on the situation for each.

