Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Greece - Civil Protection

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A resurgent wildfire spreads near the ancient Greek site of Archaia Olympia, threatening to consume a site famed as the birthplace of Olympic Games, Nikos Hardalias, the deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, said on Friday.

"We have a new fire front today in Ancient Olympia. There are 310 firefighters deployed there," Hardalias said at a briefing.

The site of the Olympics birthplace saw one of the worst wildfires over the past few days. Residents from 32 nearby settlements were evacuated. The fire approached the Archaeological Museum of Olympia and the International Olympic academy.

The Greek authorities are evacuating people from Lake Marathon in eastern Attica, which is a major source of water for Athens.

The wildfire situation in Attica and Euboea is getting worse due to strong winds, Hardalias noted, adding that 56 fires were still burning in Greece.

"Since yesterday, we have several new fires that have added to the many open fronts we face across the country.

At this moment we have 56 fires, the most serious of them in Attica, Euboea, Messenia, East Mani, Tolofon in Phocis, Grevena and Elis," Hardalias said.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing the worst heatwave since 1987. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a total of 60 villages and settlements were evacuated in southern Greece, with 57 out of 99 fires detected on Thursday still burning into the evening.

A 38-year old volunteer firefighter died while tackling the fire in the village of Ippokratios Politia in northern Attica, the Athens-Macedonian news Agency reported on Friday, citing the local hospital. A power pole fell on the man, which led to severe head injuries, according to the report. The volunteer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried but failed to resuscitate him.