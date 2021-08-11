Wildfires burn 122,669 hectares of land in Mongolia so far this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 25 wildfires have been reported across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, which have destroyed 122,669 hectares of forest and grassland, the country's National Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday.

There are now no on-going wildfires in the territory of Mongolia, the emergency agency said.

However, large parts of Mongolia, including Ulan Bator, the capital of the country, have been covered with smoke from massive wildfires raging in Russia's Siberia, the agency added.