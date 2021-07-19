Wildfires Burn 1.2Mln Acres in US West - Fire Center

Wildfires have burned some 1.2 million acres in western US states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Wildfires have burned some 1.2 million acres in western US states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

A total of 80 large forest fires have been ravaging areas across 13 states, including Montana (18), Idaho (17), as well as California and Oregon (nine each).

Nearly 20,000 firefighters are involved in efforts to contain fires across the country's west, according to USA Today, with the local authorities ordering evacuations of thousands of residents.