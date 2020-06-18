UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildfires Destroy Over 200,000 Hectares In Mongolia So Far This Year

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

Wildfires destroy over 200,000 hectares in Mongolia so far this year

A total of 97 forest and steppe fires have been recorded across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, which have destroyed 213,433 hectares of forest and grassland, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of 97 forest and steppe fires have been recorded across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, which have destroyed 213,433 hectares of forest and grassland, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Thursday.

The number of recorded fires so far this year is an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, the NEMA said.

Dry weather conditions, cigarette butts and open fires were the main causes of wildfires, the emergency agency said, urging people to be more careful.

Firefighters are now working to extinguish three wildfires in the northern Mongolian province of Bulgan, according to the NEMA.

Related Topics

Weather Nema Bulgan Same Mongolia

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

7 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

21 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

22 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

34 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring effective smar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.