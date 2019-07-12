UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildfires In Arctic Emit More Carbon Dioxide In June Than Sweden In One Year - Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Wildfires in Arctic Emit More Carbon Dioxide in June Than Sweden in One Year - Report

The intense wildfires that hit the Arctic Circle in June this year produced more carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere than the whole Sweden in one year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The intense wildfires that hit the Arctic Circle in June this year produced more carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere than the whole Sweden in one year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Friday.

"Since the start of June, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) has tracked over 100 intense and long-lived wildfires in the Arctic Circle. In June alone, these fires emitted 50 megatonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is equivalent to Sweden's total annual emissions. This is more than was released by Arctic fires in the same month between 2010 and 2018 combined," the statement said.

CAMS Senior Scientist and wildfires expert, Mark Parrington noted the unusual intensity of these wildfires.

The most severe ongoing fires are currently taking place in Alaska and Siberia, with some of them being so large that they could cover over 100,000 football pitches, the report stated. Only in 2019, Alaska was hit by 400 wildfires. On July 4, the region registered record high temperatures - up to 90 Fahrenheit.

Apart from carbon dioxide, these fires emit harmful substances and gases into the atmosphere such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and non-methane organic compounds.

Related Topics

Football World Same Circle Sweden June July 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman visits One Window Facilitation D ..

41 seconds ago

Punjab Youth Festival scam: five more accused rema ..

43 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provids services to 852 accidents

45 seconds ago

IG Punjab orders for making feasibility for set up ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Very Interested in Iranian Hi-Tech Products ..

50 seconds ago

A woman's dead body found in underground water tan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.