Wildfires in California Kill 2 People, Injure 9 Others - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Wildfires in the western US state of California killed two people and injured nine others with seven buildings destroyed, the Riverside County Fire Department said on Tuesday.

Last week, media reported that eight firefighters were injured while extinguishing fire in the woods.

"The fire is currently 700 acres and 5% contained. There have been 2 confirmed civilian fatalities and 1 civilian injury. 7 structures have been destroyed and several more damaged," the fire department tweeted.

In late August, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the region amid another wave of wildfires caused by high temperatures.