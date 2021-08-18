UrduPoint.com

Wildfires In France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:43 PM

The death toll from ongoing forest fires in France's Var department has reached two, with 26 others injured, the local government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The death toll from ongoing forest fires in France's Var department has reached two, with 26 others injured, the local government said on Wednesday.

"Since the beginning of the disaster, two deaths are to be deplored. An investigation is underway. 7 firefighters suffered minor injuries. Nineteen people were slightly injured (poisoning)," the Var prefecture said in a statement.

The Gonfaron forest caught fire on Monday, which has since spread to over 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of land, according to the latest situation update by local authorities. Drought and strong wind are aggravating the blaze and impeding containment.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the area to meet with rescue teams on Tuesday.

Scorching temperatures triggered fires in many Mediterranean countries this summer, including Greece, Italy, Algeria, Spain, Turkey and Morocco.

