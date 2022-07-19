Wildfires in Northern Morocco Destroy More Than 6,000 Hectares of Forests - Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Wildfires in northern Morocco have already destroyed 6,600 hectares (25.5 square miles) of forests, the National Agency for Water and Forests (ANEF) said on Monday.

"Three forest fires have been completely extinguished, efforts are underway to localize the remaining fires: in the Larache region 70% of the fire is under control, in Tetouan ” 80%... the total area affected by the fire since Wednesday is 6,600 hectares," the agency said, as quoted by Moroccan news agency MAP.

More than 1,300 families were evacuated in the Larache region, which has been hit the hardest by the fires, the news agency said, adding that the ANEF deployed drones to track new fires.

The situation is aggravated by an unprecedented drought, as the country has been experiencing high temperatures of about 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a week now, and in the coming days, the temperature is expected to rise further to 46 degrees Celsius in some regions of the country.

As of now, one death has been reported as a result of the fires in Larache. The country's armed forces, as well as at least eight aircraft, are taking part in dealing with the natural disaster.