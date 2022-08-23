UrduPoint.com

Wildfires In Russia's Ryazan Region Destroy 2,100 Acres Over Last 24 Hours - Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region Destroy 2,100 Acres Over Last 24 Hours - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The area of wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region has expanded by almost 850 hectares (2,100 acres) over the past day and swept a total of 9,400 hectares (23,200 acres), the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"As of 03:00 GMT on Monday, the area of forest fires in the Ryazan Region spread to over 8,620 hectares, and by 07:00 GMT on Tuesday it spread over 9,470 hectares," the spokesman said.

The region introduced a state of emergency on Monday.

Last week, the regional government told Sputnik that a dry thunderstorm, a natural phenomenon occurring in dry conditions and low humidity, ignited wildfires in the area.

The Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) blamed the region's forestry authorities for hiding the real scale of forest fires, which did not allow for the timely build-up of the federal firefighting forces.

Related Topics

Russia Ryazan Government

Recent Stories

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: M ..

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

2 hours ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

2 hours ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.