Wildfires In Russia's Ryazan Spread To Peatlands - Environment Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region have moved to peatlands, requiring the use of planes to combat the natural disaster, Sergey Anoprienko, the deputy minister of natural resources and environment, said on Saturday.

"The fire has moved to peatlands and it is difficult to deal with it in peatlands, that is why we will work with aviation," Anoprienko told reporters.

The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging at an area of almost 19,300 hectares. The region has introduced a state of emergency.

