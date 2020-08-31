Wildfires in Southern Spain Feared to Reach Over 41,000 Acres - Reports

The estimated area of wildfires raging in Spain's southern autonomous community of Andalusia may reach 16,700 hectares (41,267 acres), the Mundo newspaper reported on Monday, citing an internal document of the local forest firefighting service, INFOCA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The estimated area of wildfires raging in Spain's southern autonomous community of Andalusia may reach 16,700 hectares (41,267 acres), the Mundo newspaper reported on Monday, citing an internal document of the local forest firefighting service, INFOCA.

According to the newspaper, though the estimated area of the fires, which started in the municipality of Almonaster la Real in Andalusia's Huelva province on Thursday, may amount to 16,700 hectares, some segments of vegetation can survive.

According to INFOCA's latest data, the area of fires already exceeds 10,000 hectares, with 3,150 people being evacuated from the municipality. Over 300 firefighters and 157 specialists from the military emergency department, as well as heavy equipment and helicopters, are involved in extinguishing the fire.