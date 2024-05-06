Wildfires Increase In Mongolia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Fifty-two forest and steppe fires have been reported across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, up 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Monday.
At least 504,913 hectares of forest and grassland were burned in the wildfires, the emergency agency said, adding that people's negligence was the main cause of the wildfires.
There is a high risk of forest and steppe fires due to the current warmer and drier weather conditions in most areas of the country, it said, warning the public not to start open fires or discard cigarette butts on the ground.
Mongolia has a harsh continental climate, and its weather is usually dry and windy during the spring.
