Wildfires Not Threatening Settlements In Russia's Ryazan Region Anymore - Acting Governor

Published August 25, 2022

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) All settlements near the wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region are now safe, the firefighters managed to protect them, Acting Governor Pavel Malkov said.

"I would like to point out that all the settlements near the border of the wildfire are safe, (firefighters) managed to protect them," the official said in a televised address posted on Telegram.

At the same time, he pointed out that it was too early for evacuated people to return to their homes.

The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging at the area of some 11,700 hectares. The region introduced a state of emergency.

