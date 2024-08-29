Wildfires Pushed Canada Into Top Four CO2 Emitters In 2023
Published August 29, 2024
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Record wildfires in 2023 bumped Canada into the top four greenhouse gas-emitting countries in the world that year, according to a study Wednesday that also cast doubt on its forests' future ability to capture and store significant amounts of CO2.
Last year saw a catastrophic number of wildfires across the country, with 15 million hectares -- some 58,000 square miles, or about four percent of Canada's total forest area -- burned and more than 200,000 people displaced.
Looking at satellite data of smoke plumes from fires that burned from May to September of last year, researchers determined that 2,371 megatonnes of carbon dioxide and monoxide were released, pushing Canada's ranking up from eleventh to fourth among the world's top carbon emitters.
The researchers warn that the hot, dry weather responsible for those blazes is forecast to become the norm by the 2050s, and is "likely to drive an increase in fire activity."
"This raises concerns about whether potentially more frequent and intense fires in the coming decades will suppress the ability of Canadian forests to continue serving as carbon sinks," Brendan Byrne, lead author of the study, told AFP.
