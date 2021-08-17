UrduPoint.com

Wildfires Rage In Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

The massive wildfires in the coastal Var department in southeastern France has spread to over 4,000 hectares (9,884 acres) overnight, and more than 900 firefighters make desperate efforts to extinguish them, French civil defense agency said on Tuesday

"Multiple resources have been mobilized to support the teams that have been dealing with this forest fire which has spread over 4,000 hectares through the night," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Although over 900 firefighters are working on the ground, with four fire-fighting Canadair planes and a Super Puma helicopter deployed, the fires are still ravaging six communes in the Var department, according to the local authorities.

The mayors of the communes affected expressed their concern with the damage to "an exceptional natural heritage" of the Var department.

A hotel and a camping site were destroyed by the fires in Grimaud commune, with several people injured, local newspaper Var Martin reported.

The fires broke out on Monday in Gonfaron, quickly engulfing several thousand hectares due to drought and strong wind and in spite of all the measures taken, the Var authorities said.

Scorching temperatures triggered fires in many Mediterranean countries this summer, including Greece, Italy, Algeria, Spain, Turkey and Morocco.

