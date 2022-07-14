Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

A heatwave sweeping southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with the scorching temperatures fuelling stubborn wildfires ravaged several countries

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A heatwave sweeping southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with the scorching temperatures fuelling stubborn wildfires ravaged several countries.

Temperatures soared in Greece, Spain and Portugal, while the heatwave was expected to continue in Britain and France into next week.

It is the second heatwave to hit the region in a matter of weeks, as scientists say they are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern Spain was bracing for temperatures to rise again Thursday as the stifling heat continued.

"For Thursday, we expect it to be the hottest day of this heatwave," said Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET.

The valleys around three major rivers -- the Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Tagus -- will experience temperatures of 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) to 45 Celsius, it said.

The health ministry told people to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothes and stay in the shade or air-conditioning.

The city of Almonte in the southern region of Andalusia saw the mercury hit 45.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Several other southern cities such as Seville and Cordoba recorded temperatures above 44C.