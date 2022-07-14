UrduPoint.com

Wildfires Spread Across Heatwave-hit Europe

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

A heatwave sweeping southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with the scorching temperatures fuelling stubborn wildfires ravaged several countries

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A heatwave sweeping southwestern Europe was expected to peak on Thursday in Spain, with the scorching temperatures fuelling stubborn wildfires ravaged several countries.

Temperatures soared in Greece, Spain and Portugal, while the heatwave was expected to continue in Britain and France into next week.

It is the second heatwave to hit the region in a matter of weeks, as scientists say they are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern Spain was bracing for temperatures to rise again Thursday as the stifling heat continued.

"For Thursday, we expect it to be the hottest day of this heatwave," said Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET.

The valleys around three major rivers -- the Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Tagus -- will experience temperatures of 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) to 45 Celsius, it said.

The health ministry told people to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothes and stay in the shade or air-conditioning.

The city of Almonte in the southern region of Andalusia saw the mercury hit 45.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Several other southern cities such as Seville and Cordoba recorded temperatures above 44C.

Related Topics

Europe France Cordoba Seville Spain Portugal Greece

Recent Stories

Russia Proposes to US Trilateral Talks With Mexico ..

Russia Proposes to US Trilateral Talks With Mexico on Illegal Border Crossings - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Consulate in Houston Says Dozens of Russia ..

Russian Consulate in Houston Says Dozens of Russians Being Detained at Southern ..

2 minutes ago
 Germans demand change a year on from deadly floods ..

Germans demand change a year on from deadly floods

3 minutes ago
 Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

3 minutes ago
 Traditional Games in Malakand Region to start on J ..

Traditional Games in Malakand Region to start on July 15: Jamshed Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Murderer of food delivery rider killed in police e ..

Murderer of food delivery rider killed in police encounter: IGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.