Wildlife Group Says 15,000 Stores Stop Buying Coconut Products Sourced From Monkey Labor

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) More than 15,000 stores worldwide, including leading US and UK supermarkets and pharmacy chains, have stopped sourcing coconut products from Thai companies that utilize monkey labor, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organization said on Friday.

The boycott follows in the wake of an investigation conducted by PETA Asia, which found that two of Thailand's leading coconut milk producers, Aroy-D and Chaokoh, use monkey labor to source coconuts.

"Following PETA Asia's investigation, more than 15,000 stores will no longer purchase these brands' products, with the majority also no longer buying any coconut products sourced from Thailand monkey labor," a PETA press release read.

The companies that have boycotted the Thai-made products include Walgreens in the US, the UK pharmacist Boots and supermarkets Morrisons, Ocado, Co-op, and Waitrose, PETA said.

"'Waitrose and Partners supports PETA's goal to end the use of monkey labour in the coconut industry," John Gregson, communications manager for health and agriculture at Waitrose and Partners, said in a statement circulated to UK news outlets.

The majority of coconuts and coconut products exported from Thailand are sourced by monkey labor, an industry insider told PETA. The organization is encouraging people to send letters to the two firms demanding an end to animal labor.

