Will AI One Day Win A Nobel Prize?
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Artificial intelligence is already disrupting industries from banking and finance to film and journalism, and scientists are investigating how AI might revolutionise their field -- or even win a Nobel Prize.
In 2021, Japanese scientist Hiroaki Kitano proposed what he dubbed the "Nobel Turing Challenge", inviting researchers to create an "AI scientist" capable of autonomously carrying out research worthy of a Nobel prize by 2050.
Some scientists are already hard at work seeking to create an AI colleague worthy of a Nobel, with this year's laureates to be announced between October 7 and 14.
And in fact, there are around 100 "robot scientists" already, according to Ross King, a professor of machine intelligence at Chalmers University in Sweden.
In 2009, King published a paper in which he and a group of colleagues presented "Robot Scientist Adam" -- the first machine to make scientific discoveries independently.
"We built a robot which discovered new science on its own, generated novel scientific ideas and tested them and confirmed that they were correct," King told AFP.
The robot was set up to form hypotheses autonomously, and then design experiments to test these out.
It would even program laboratory robots to carry out those experiments, before learning from the process and repeating.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From World
-
Tolstoy's descendants in family saga over Russian peace prize41 minutes ago
-
Barkaat's exhibition in Paris showcases convergence of disability and artistry51 minutes ago
-
Six migrants killed by Mexican soldiers: ministry51 minutes ago
-
Biden official urges talks as US port strike enters second day51 minutes ago
-
US election like no other enters nail-biting final month51 minutes ago
-
Deadly strike on central Beirut after Israel, Iran trade threats1 hour ago
-
Singapore court sentences ex-minister to 12 months in prison: media1 hour ago
-
Senegal looks to aquaculture as fish stocks dwindle1 hour ago
-
Taiwan shuts down for second day as Typhoon Krathon makes landfall1 hour ago
-
'Country over party': Arizona Republicans channel McCain with Harris support1 hour ago
-
Carpe diem: the Costa Rican women turning fish into fashion1 hour ago
-
Mexico's new president offers apology for 1968 student massacre2 hours ago