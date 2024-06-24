Will Hungary Hijack The EU During Its Presidency?
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Hungary takes over the European Union's six-month rotating presidency on July 1, in the face of fears perennial spoiler Prime Minister Viktor Orban could use it to take the bloc hostage at a critical time.
EU leaders and diplomats have years of bitter experience dealing with Budapest's hard-right government on issues ranging from Ukraine aid to migration and the rule of law.
In 14 years as premier, nationalist Orban has become expert in playing hardball -- critics call it blackmail -- with Brussels and has repeatedly wielded his veto to get more EU funds.
While each EU country fights tooth-and-nail for its own interests, when they take over the presidency they are meant to put their politics aside to take on a more neutral role.
The EU likens heading the European Council, the body comprising the 27 member states, to "someone hosting a dinner", and the powers it carries are limited.
But it does see the country at the helm get to chair meetings, steer the agenda and steward negotiations.
"It will be a presidency as usual, we'll act as an honest broker," Hungary's EU ambassador Balint Odor insisted, as he unveiled priorities focused on bolstering EU economic competitiveness, strengthening the defence industry and curbing illegal migration.
But the early signals from Hungary -- the self-styled champion of "illiberal democracy" in the EU -- did not appear positive.
Budapest riled diplomats by unveiling "Make Europe Great Again" as the presidency slogan -- echoing the rallying cry of Orban ally former US president Donald Trump -- in a move seen as clear trolling of Brussels ahead of US elections in November.
"It's trying to annoy people," said one European diplomat. "But it's not clever or funny."
