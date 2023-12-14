With most Gazans displaced and Israeli forces pushing deeper into the Palestinian territory, UN officials and Middle East leaders have raised the spectre of its residents being expelled to Egypt

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) With most Gazans displaced and Israeli forces pushing deeper into the Palestinian territory, UN officials and middle East leaders have raised the spectre of its residents being expelled to Egypt.

That scenario evokes dark historical memories of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba" or catastrophe -- the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation 75 years ago.

More than two months of fighting have forced nearly 85 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people from their homes, according to the United Nations, with many fleeing to the now overcrowded far-southern city of Rafah.

Here is a look at the controversial question around the future of Gazans:

- Who is raising the alarm?

Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, warned Wednesday that pushing Gazans across the frontier would be "extremely destabilising for Egypt".

"It's very important to insist that this evacuation of people beyond (the border) must not be promoted, must not be advanced, forced," the UNHCR chief told journalists in Geneva.

Speaking in Qatar on Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres had also warned of "increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt".

His remarks echoed those of Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, who warned "the developments we are witnessing point to attempts to move Palestinians into Egypt".

Writing in the Los Angeles Times, the UNRWA chief said the unfolding reality followed widespread destruction in northern Gaza and Israel ordering civilians in the southern city of Khan Yunis to flee even further towards the border.

Egypt, Jordan and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas have previously warned against attempts to force Gazans out of the coastal territory, while Israel and the United States have dismissed the idea.

- Is Israel aiming to push Gazans out?

"There is not, never was and never will be an Israeli plan to move the residents of Gaza to Egypt," a spokesperson for the Israeli defence ministry office responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs told AFP.

Some members of the Israeli government have, however, publicly supported the idea of Gazans leaving the Palestinian territory en masse.

Writing on Facebook last month, extreme-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he welcomed the "voluntary migration of Gaza Arabs to the countries of the world".

Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said that one "option" after the war would be "to promote the voluntary resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza, for humanitarian reasons, outside of the Strip".