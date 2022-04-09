UrduPoint.com

Will Smith Banned From Academy Events, Programs For 10 Years After Oscars Slap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Hollywood film academy said on Friday it is banning Will Smith from attending any Academy events or programs for 10 years after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars ceremony over a joke about his wife.

"Today, the board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the statement read.

