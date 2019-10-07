UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

William Kaelin And Gregg Semenza Of US, Britain's Peter Ratcliffe Win Nobel Medicine Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza of US, Britain's Peter Ratcliffe win Nobel Medicine Prize

US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said

Stockholm (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :US researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe on Monday won the Nobel Medicine prize for discoveries on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Assembly said.

"They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function," the jury said, adding that their discoveries have "paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases."

Related Topics

Assembly Cancer

Recent Stories

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

1 minute ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

2 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

10 minutes ago

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

3 minutes ago

Pullout of Forces in Donbas Not to Take Place Oct ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.