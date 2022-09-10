UrduPoint.com

William, Kate, Harry And Meghan Together At Windsor Castle

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 11:30 PM

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, reunited on Saturday to inspect floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and greet well-wishers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, reunited on Saturday to inspect floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and greet well-wishers.

The two couples, all dressed in mourning black, were seen together looking at the growing banks of flowers left at the gates of Windsor Castle since the queen's death on Thursday aged 96.

William and Harry, Kate and Meghan were once dubbed "the fab four", with hopes they could together secure the monarchy's appeal to younger generations.

But relations between them reportedly soured soon after former British Army captain Harry's wedding to Meghan, a mixed-race American television actress, at Windsor in 2018.

The sight of the two couples together -- even if they separated to speak to and shake hands with different sides of the cheering crowds -- will likely spark rumours of a private reconciliation.

Harry, 37, who admitted publicly he and his brother were "on different paths", announced that he and Meghan, 41, were quitting royal life in early 2020.

The two couples had last been seen together at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2020, just days before their bombshell announcement.

- Clear olive branch - They moved to the United States, from where they have made repeated public criticisms of life in the institution, including claims of racism.

That prompted William, 40, to angrily insist that "we are very much not a racist family".

Harry also claimed that William, who is now heir to the throne after their grandmother's death, and their father Charles, the new king, were trapped in a hidebound institution.

But Charles offered what has been interpreted as a clear olive branch to his self-exiled son, who now lives in California and is seeking to reinvent himself as a wellness and social justice advocate.

In his first speech as king on Friday, Charles, 73, spoke of his love for his second son and daughter-in-law.

Relations between the brothers -- from Charles' first marriage to princess Diana -- were visibly frosty when they reunited last year to unveil a statue to their mother.

They did not meet during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Harry and Meghan are staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, just a stone's throw from William and Kate's new home, Adelaide Cottage.

British media said despite their proximity the couples had no plans to meet -- until the queen's death on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan were initially on a whistle-stop tour, attending two charity events in Britain and another in Germany for the former's Invictus Games for disabled veterans.

But they are now expected to stay for the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Related Topics

Army Marriage Germany Adelaide London Windsor United States June September 2018 2020 Family Media TV All From Love Prince William

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

15 minutes ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

15 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakis ..

PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Macron Calls Zelenskyy to Talk About Zaporizhzhia ..

Macron Calls Zelenskyy to Talk About Zaporizhzhia Power Plant

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.