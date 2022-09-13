UrduPoint.com

Kenya's new President William Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the fifth president of the country, Kenyan media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Kenya's new President William Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the fifth president of the country, Kenyan media reported.

The ceremony took place at Kasarani Stadium in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, The Star newspaper reported, adding that over 60,000 people attended the event, including heads of states and diplomats from about 20 African countries.

"I, William Samoei Ruto.... do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya... that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya," Ruto took the pledge, as quoted by the newspaper.

The crowd at the stadium greeted Ruto with a standing ovation, the report said.

On September 5, the Supreme Court of Kenya confirmed the victory of Deputy President William Ruto in the August presidential elections in the country.

Presidential elections were held in Kenya on August 9. Wafula Chebukati, the head of the country's electoral commission consisting of only seven members, declared sitting Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the election with 50.49% of the votes, while former Prime Minister Odinga received 48.85%. The deputy head of the election commission, Juliana Cherera, and three other employees refused to take responsibility for announcing the election results, citing their non-transparency.

