Williamson Puts New Zealand Within 94 Runs Of Winning Second Test

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Kane Williamson thwarted South Africa on Friday to lift New Zealand to within 94 runs of winning the second Test and taking the series.

Williamson was 92 not out at tea on day four in Hamilton and closing on a 32nd Test century as the hosts reached 173-3, chipping away towards their target of 267.

Victory would hand the Black Caps a 2-0 sweep of the two-match series and a first series defeat of South Africa.

Williamson was resolute throughout his 176-ball knock while Will Young reached 11 not out, the pair having put on 56 for the third wicket off 20.3 overs.

The understrength South Africans made one breakthrough in each session but were unable to fully capitalise on tricky batting conditions at Seddon Park.

Dane Piedt claimed both wickets to follow his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The offspinner struck early by removing Tom Latham, the opener caught by Zubayr Hamza driving to short cover on 30 after adding nine to his overnight score.

Rachin Ravindra played a near-identical shot to depart for 20 soon after lunch, when New Zealand had resumed on 107-2.

The Proteas were frustrated by the disciplined approach adopted by Williamson, who was on course for a seventh century in his last seven Tests.

Rated the world's best Test batsman on the ICC rankings, 33-year-old Williamson reached three figures in both innings of the first Test at Mount Maunganui before top-scoring in the first innings this week with 43.

