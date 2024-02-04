Williamson, Ravindra give NZ the edge in first Test against South Africa

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Kane Williamson notched a half-century and Rachin Ravindra was close to joining him as New Zealand grabbed the advantage on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday.

The severely-weakened Proteas failed to take a wicket in the second session at Mount Maunganui as the home side ground their way to 125-2 at tea.

Former skipper Williamson was on 52 while Ravindra had reached a career-high 48, the pair advancing the Black Caps from their lunch score of 65-2 at a methodical rate.

Williamson -- rated the ICC's top Test batsman -- was given an enormous reprieve on 45 when his skied shot off Ruan de Swardt was spilled by fellow-debutant Edward Moore, who was running back towards the cover boundary.

Otherwise the pair were watchful against a Proteas side fielding six uncapped players, including their captain Neil Brand.

After winning the toss, Brand would have felt justified at inserting the hosts, who were reduced to 39-2 on a green Bay Oval pitch.

Seamer Tshepo Moreki claimed a wicket with his first ball for South Africa, trapping Devon Conway leg before wicket for one, while fellow-opener Tom Latham was later caught behind by debut wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin off Dane Paterson for 20.

Conditions were less lively after lunch and New Zealand's disciplined approach -- scoring 15 runs from 12 overs midway through the session -- sucked some of the zip from the visiting attack.

Williamson, who scored six of his nine fours in front of the wicket on the off side, has a 30th Test century in his sights, with recent knee and hamstring niggles seemingly behind him.

Ravindra, who starred at last year's 50-over World Cup, justified his return to the Test side, having failed to pass 20 in his first three Tests.

The six Proteas debutants are Brand, fellow-opening batter Moore, Raynard van Tonder, allrounder de Swardt, Fortuin and Moreki.

While the newcomers all boast considerable first class experience, the team is raw at Test level, with pace bowler Duanne Olivier's 15 caps making him the most experienced player.

Nearly all of South Africa's first-choice players were unavailable to tour because of their contractual obligation to play in the country's domestic Twenty20 league.