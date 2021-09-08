UrduPoint.com

Willingness Of UK Teens To Get Vaccinated Overrules Parents' Objection - Health Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Willingness of UK Teens to Get Vaccinated Overrules Parents' Objection - Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The desire of teens aged 12-15 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 shall take precedence over parental disapproval, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.

The country's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended in early August that injections should be reserved only for vulnerable 12-15 year olds, or those in the age group living with vulnerable individuals.

Last week, the JCVI advised that the government request additional input on the matter from the four chief medical officers.

The authorities are expected to announce the final decision on vaccinations for 12-15 year olds soon, Javid told the Sky news outlet.

In case of disagreement between a parent and a minor regarding vaccination, they will be first offered consultation with relevant experts, he went on.

"If ultimately that does not work, as long as we believe that the child is competent enough to make this decision then the child will prevail," Javid stated.

The UK has authorized Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for use on those aged 12 and over.

Overall to date, the country has administered 91,827,909 COVID-19 vaccine shots, including 48,292,811 first doses, and 43,535,098 second doses.

