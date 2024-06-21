Wimbledon Champion Alcaraz's Reign At Queen's Ended By Draper
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by Britain's Jack Draper in the last 16 of the Queen's Club tournament in London on Thursday.
Alcaraz, also the reigning Queen's champion, lost 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 with the British number one claiming the biggest win of his career.
World number two Alcaraz arrived for this grass-court warm-up event for Wimbledon fresh from his French Open triumph on the clay of Roland Garros.
But the 21-year-old Spaniard was undone by Draper, 22, who is bidding to become the first British men's singles champion at Queen's since Andy Murray won his fifth title at the event in 2016.
"It was a really tough match. Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he's an incredible talent and amazing for the sport," said 31st-ranked Draper, who won his first ATP title in Stuttgart last week.
"I had to come out and play well and luckily I did. There's no place I'd rather be right now."
Alcaraz had not been beaten in seven weeks or indeed lost a match on grass in nearly two years.
But that record was of little concern to Draper as he became the first British man to beat a top-two player on grass since Murray defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final.
An enthralling first set ended in a tie-break after neither Alcaraz nor Draper had managed a break point.
But it was Draper who pulled clear with several fine serves to earn five set points, with the Briton taking the third when Alcaraz hit a return into the net.
Left-hander Draper earned the first break point of the match at 3-2 up in the second set and duly converted it with an excellent return of serve down the line.
Alcaraz saved three match points on his own serve before Draper, a day after 37-year-old Murray limped out injured of Queen's after just five games, finished the job for a win that appeared to signal a changing of the guard in British tennis.
Draper will next play American fifth-seed Tommy Paul, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, in the quarter-finals.
Recent Stories
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city
World Refugees Day observed
More Stories From World
-
Alleged Mexican drug cartel leaders indicted in US10 minutes ago
-
Meloni, Macron camps tussle over EU parliament ranking20 minutes ago
-
Deadly summer heat worsening humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza: UN2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spike in weaponizing digital tools3 hours ago
-
Romania to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine5 hours ago
-
Tibetan govt-in-exile separatist political group: China5 hours ago
-
Over $1 billion pledged to create 'African vaccine market'7 hours ago
-
French-Chinese probe to hunt universe's biggest explosions9 hours ago
-
Russia and Vietnam vow to strengthen ties as Putin visits9 hours ago
-
Steve Cooper named manager of Premier League Leicester City9 hours ago
-
Two-time defending champion Vingegaard to ride in Tour de France9 hours ago
-
Biden voices concern over Palestinians' plight in Gaza as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in U.S.10 hours ago